Work teams always seek to improve productivity and keep them motivated. Adding to all this in the face of stress and uncertainty factors, we must also be more creative and think innovative ideas every day. How to do it?

This week I want to spend time on the importance of meditation in these times, where we are going through times when we feel vulnerable.

Today more than ever we need to give ourselves and our work teams some time to practice meditation since it has been proven that 30 minutes of daily meditation has many benefits, such as reducing anxiety and depression, and achieving a free mind to develop creativity.

The habit of meditation is a discipline that has been in the Western culture for many years, however, the word meditation comes from the Latin meditatĭo that originally indicated a type of intellectual exercise. Rudolf Steiner said that « meditation is the way to the knowledge of the spiritual world and requires special exercises ».

However, many people believe that meditation requires a lot of practice and it takes many years to achieve it. You can undoubtedly evolve in this practice; But you can start with very simple exercises and with just 30 minutes a day you can achieve a state of consciousness where you achieve an evolution in your emotional intelligence and be more creative.

In order to achieve this, you first have to start by identifying that we are human beings and we often move through emotions, since they are necessary to make decisions and contain relevant information for our actions.

Meditation does not require a calm room, we can meditate in a room full of people but to achieve this we must pause to make connection with the emotions and contact our body.

Here are some important recommendations that you can put into practice with you and with your work teams. By Edgar Vásquez Mindfulness: General concepts, psychotherapy and clinical applications.

1.- Attention in the present moment.

2.- Openness to the experience.

3.- Acceptance.

4.- Let pass

5.- Always have an intention when meditating.

Meditating means connecting with your breathing, letting go of all the thoughts that come to your mind without getting hooked on them and returning to focus on the present moment.

Practice this in your ZOOM calls for a few minutes in silence for at least one or two where everyone closes their eyes, connects with their breathing and has an intention for that day.

Try it and you will see that it works, personally I have been practicing Yoga and meditating for more than 6 years and it has helped me to be more creative, live in the present moment and understand that not everything can be controlled and it is fine too.

I end with this phrase that I love: « Meditation helps keep the mind focused, attentive, but calm »

