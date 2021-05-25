make it the fastest browser for Windows 10

In the world of browsers, the experience they offer us is everything. Well, almost everything. Other features are also important, such as, for example, the way they implement security, their interface or the range of extensions, or plug-ins, that they put in our hands, but there is no doubt that most of the users we care a lot that, first of all, be quick.

Microsoft seems to be fully aware of this. Otherwise, I would not have bet on refining in the new Edge 91 several of the improvements on which its predecessors rely, precisely, to increase your performance. In fact, according to those of Redmond these innovations position it as the fastest browser for Windows 10, something that remains to be seen and that we will check as soon as we have the opportunity to test it thoroughly.

If it delivers what it promises, Edge may be able to close the gap with Chrome, which is the browser that reigns with an iron fist in the browser market. And it is that, according to Statcounter GlobalStats, the Google browser monopolized nothing less than 64.47% of market share at the end of last April. Safari ranks far behind, with a 18.69% share, and Firefox and Edge are virtually tied with a relatively modest 3.59% and 3.39% share respectively.

Source: StatCounter Global Stats – Browser Market Share

Edge 91 refines dormant or waiting lashes

One of the novelties that Microsoft programmers have implemented in this browser to increase its performance is the optimization of dormant or waiting eyelashes (sleeping tabs), which are already present in Edge 88. Its strategy consists of avoiding that when we open multiple tabs simultaneously in the browser, those that we are not using at any given moment take up excessive resources.

The tab that we have active in the foreground has priority, and, therefore, that will be the one that will receive the resources it needs. However, the background tabs will receive transparent monitoring for the user to minimize its impact in overall performance. Microsoft has confirmed that one of the operations that Edge 91 will do to prevent these tabs from taking up too many resources is to inhibit the ads that pop up automatically.

Microsoft’s other promise: Edge now starts faster

There is no black magic in this area. To ensure that your browser spends less time from the moment in which users launch it until the moment in which it is available to us, Microsoft programmers have enabled various kernel processes browser so they now run in the background. This feature, known as Startup Boost, was already present in Edge 88, so it will be interesting to see if it really performs better in Edge 91.

Those of Redmond assure that this strategy does not require dedicating additional resources to the browser when we are using it, and it is logical that this is the case. What is not so clear is the impact that Edge processes running in the background can have in overall performance from our PC. In any case, it is something that we will be able to identify without difficulty when we test it. At that time we will see if this revision of Microsoft’s browser lives up to the expectations it has generated.

