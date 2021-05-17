Make bread at home with only 2 ingredients and in 30 minutes



The bread can be your favorite flavor and include ingredients such as pieces of walnut or chocolate.

Photo: Congerdesign / Pixabay

If what you want is a homemade bread with few ingredients and that you can make in a simple way in a short time, this is the recipe. You only need two ingredients that you surely have at home and otherwise, you can find them in any supermarket.

You will get a tender and moist bread with a firm texture. It will have a light flavor and subtle sweetness. It is ideal to enjoy with a little butter, jam or ice cream.

The magic is in using ice cream and yeast flour. Choose the ice cream flavor of your preference, from traditional vanilla, chocolate, nut or strawberry flavors to tropical and exotic flavors. The flavor possibilities are endless.

You don’t need to add sugar. If you wish, you can add other ingredients such as raisins, nuts, blueberries, cherries or pieces of chocolate. You can also top it with colored sprinkles or chocolate chips before baking. It is a very simple way to bake bread at home and with children.

Ingredients

(For a 6-slice bar)

1 cup of ice cream of the flavor of your preference 3/4 cup of flour with yeast

Preparation

Mix the ice cream, flour and sugar in a bowl, you will get a thick and heavy mixture. Pour the mixture into a loaf pan covered with cooking spray and bake at 350 ° for 25-30 minutes. To check that your bread is ready, insert a wooden toothpick in the center and it should come out clean. Lastly, let the bread cool for 10 minutes before unmolding it and placing it on a rack.

Enjoy this bread warm or at room temperature. Bread can be stored for up to three days in an airtight container.

You are probably somewhat incredulous that this recipe will work. But when you list the ingredients of the ice cream and the yeast flour, you will realize that has the necessary elements for a quick bread: dairy, sugar, eggs, flour, salt and yeast.

Advice

Let the ice cream melt on its own before mixing with the flour, not only will it help make mixing easier, but it will also it will create a more airy and less sticky dough.

For best results, don’t use low-fat or low-sugar ice cream, be sure to use classic full-fat ice cream.

For your bread to “rise” better you can let the dough rest for 20 minutes before baking.

To avoid overworking the dough and not turning out a thick bread, use a rubber spatula or wooden spoon to mix the ice cream and remove any lumps.

If you don’t have yeast flour, don’t worry. You can 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon of salt per cup of all-purpose flour.

–

It may interest you: