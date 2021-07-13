Make all your designs come true with one of the best 3D printers

Tips for choosing the best 3D printer

As you will understand, choose the 3D printer that better go with us is a task that requires time and dedication. That’s why we want to pave the way for you with this series of criteria that you should take into account to choose the best model on the market:

Mounting

Assemble a 3D printer it can be a real torture. Especially if you’re not up to the task of doing it.

Although these models are ideal for designers, they also there are other printers that require little assembly or programming.

Print volume

Print volume refers to the size of the figures that we can print with our 3D printer. The larger the volume, the larger the printed part.

If what you want is a printer with a good volume of printing, you should make sure the base has enough surface area to hold the figure. At the very least, make it 20×20 centimeters.

Materials

Another thing you should attend to is material on which you will want to print your designs. There are several options, although not all are compatible with all printers.

One of the most used materials is PLA, a plastic material that is biodegradable. It’s not too stiff, so it won’t be too strong either.

For figures that will be subjected to greater mechanical stress, it is best to use the polymer known as ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Stirene). It is a material that melts easily and is hard and rigid. The downside is that it is not biodegradable.

If not, you can always resort to resin, which allows us to manufacture objects with a greater degree of detail.

Resolution

3D printers work with different layers. And the resolution comes to indicate the height of these layers. It is usually measured in microns, being a micron equal to 0.001 millimeters. The lower the layer height, the higher resolution they will have the figures that we print with the machine.

Depending on the use you want to give it and the resolution you want for your designs, you will look for a 3D printer with a higher or lower resolution. It is a factor that, obviously, will increase the final price.

What is a 3D printer and what is it used for?

A 3D printer it is a machine that does 3D replicas of computer-generated mockups. Initially, its use has been dedicated to industrial design Yet the architecture, but the truth is that the 3D printer is seen in more and more industries.

From toys or action figures to miniatures of war games, through models and replicas of any type of object. At the end of the day, it is still a type of sculpture: we devise a real objective and recreate it on a workbench.

Advantages of buying a 3D printer

You may not be completely clear yet that you should buy one 3D printer. But believe us, you will change your mind as soon as you know all the Benefits that involves the purchase of one of these machines:

With a 3D printer, you can create practically any object you can think of. In fact, on the Internet there are tutorials that help to design very useful objects in the day to day in a very simple way. Believe it or not, these machines are quite simple to use. Depending on your visual skills, you could have problems with the design, but there are many free designs that you can take on the Internet to create your own objects and models. A 3D printer is a comfortable and practical equipment that we can place in any corner of the house.