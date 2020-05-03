1/5

The foundation Make a Wish despite the difficult times around the world keep fulfilling the dreams of the little ones to make them go through a pleasant moment.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, Three year old audrey, who fights cancer could fulfill his great desire to visit Disney world.

Unfortunately due to the crisis the journey stopped And Disney World closed, so Audrey and her family are waiting, along with thousands of other Make-A-Wish kids, for all of this to happen so they can visit the happiest place in the world.

Still, there are many parts to a battle with cancer, so we’ve learned to adjust expectations and new realities quickly, so this was something like that, “his father Shane told The Associated Press.

Make-a-Wish helps children and teenagers who are sick to whom they are grant a wish, among them meeting a celebrity, becoming a VIP in the theme parks or also traveling to a dream destination.

Obviously we are very excited for every time we can go on a trip. “

This week he celebrated the founding of his 40th anniversary in the midst of perhaps the most challenging moment in its history.

We now have 5,000 of this year’s wishes on hold indefinitely, “said Make-A-Wish CEO Richard Davis.

Our children are waiting patiently, sweet as they are, wondering when their wish will come true. Our job right now is to keep you inspired and excited when the desire comes, in the meantime, to go out and continue to raise funds and support in a period of time when we need it most. “

Following orders to stay home in quarantine, travel, sporting events, concerts and theme parks had to be seen forced to close, so the requests were put on hold.

Normally, they occur around 16,000 wishes a year, and the 5,000 already on hold is expected to increase as the crisis continues.

Currently there are more than 3.8 million laid off workers they applied for unemployment benefits last week so they are going through the worst crisis since the 1930s.

My biggest concern for Make-A-Wish is that we are not the first thing you think of in a virus situation, we want to be the next thing you think of when this starts to fix and people go back to ‘How can I change the world? ‘”they added.

According to the numbers they gave, almost 70% of children reach adulthood and to date, Make-A-Wish says more than 330,000 wishes.

On the bright side, Davis commented that current wishes will not be canceledThey will be on hiatus, but unfortunately some who do not have the luxury of time may have to change their desire.

The charity has introduced “Messages of hope“encouraging the public to record inspirational messages and upload them to social media while tagging Make-A-Wish.

Some artists who have joined this great cause have been The Jonas Brothers, Gordon Ramsay, Jojo Siwa, Terry Crews and more who have participated.

Other big names like Ryan Reynolds and DJ Khaled have already personally called some young people who want to know them as part of a “wish enhancement“While they wait, something the charity has not explored before.

The encouragement really encourages us, really makes us feel so loved and encouraged and stronger and ready to fight the next battle, ready to get through the horrible treatment, “said Audrey’s father, Shane.

Although Davis says he has no idea when you can resume granting wishesThe organization will continue to consult with its advisory board, made up of many of the nation’s top pediatric medical officials.