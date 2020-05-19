Come check out these recipes of up to 45 minutes that are worth a full lunch!

There are days when all we need in the kitchen is a little practical. And with the busier days we are taking, it is not possible to take long in preparing meals. In addition to helping organize your daily meals with the Menu of the Week, here in the Kitchen Guide we always think about how we can make your day to day simpler, without losing the taste of that homemade food.

If you need to save time in your day, or if laziness has hit and you want a complete lunch that is ready in minutes, the Kitchen Guide decided to help you in this mission. We brought 9 recipes that are worth a full lunch for you to prepare in up to 45 minutes! All with great flavor and agility for those who do not want to waste time.

9 recipes to have a complete lunch

Pressure chicken

Time: 40min (+ 10min rest)

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pressure Chicken Ingredients

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1kg skinless chicken drumstick

Salt, black pepper, olive oil and chopped parsley to taste

1 chopped onion

1 chopped red pepper

2 cups of parboiled raw rice, washed and drained

1 teaspoon saffron

6 cups of boiling water

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method of preparation

In a large pressure cooker, heat the oil over high heat and fry the chicken seasoned with salt and pepper until golden brown. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, sauté the onion and pepper for 3 minutes. Add the rice, saffron, reserved chicken, drizzle with water, season with salt and cover the pan.

Cook over low heat for 5 minutes, after the pressure starts.

Turn off, let the pressure flow naturally and open the pan. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Arrange the chicken in a medium ovenproof dish, sprinkle with parsley, Parmesan cheese, drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Polpetone stuffed with egg

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Polpetone ingredients stuffed with egg

1.2kg ground beef

1 envelope of onion cream powder (68g)

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

8 eggs

1/2 cup (mayonnaise) tea

1 grated onion

Salt, black pepper and chopped green smell to taste

Thyme branches for garnish

Sauce

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 grated onion

4 crushed garlic cloves

2 cubes of bacon broth

2 cans of ready-made tomato sauce (340g each)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method of preparation

For the sauce, heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat and sauté the onion, garlic and bacon broth for 3 minutes.

Add the tomato sauce and cook for 5 minutes.

Season with salt, pepper, turn off and set aside.

In a bowl, mix the meat, onion cream, breadcrumbs, two eggs, onion, salt, pepper and green scent, forming a homogeneous mass.

Divide into 6 equal portions.

Shape a ball with the separate portions and press to flatten it slightly.

In a large pan, spread the sauce and arrange the polpetones.

In each polpetone, make a hole and place an egg.

Sprinkle with salt, pepper and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 20 minutes or until the egg is at the desired point and the meat is lightly browned.

Decorate with thyme sprigs and serve hot.

Rice-fricassee

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Rice fricassee ingredients

4 cups of cooked white rice

1 cup of cooked and shredded chicken

1 can drained green corn

1 can of sour cream (300g)

1/2 cup of cream cheese

1/2 cup diced mozzarella cheese

Salt, black pepper and chopped parsley to taste

6 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup of straw potato for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, place the rice, chicken, corn, sour cream, curd and mozzarella.

Season with salt, pepper, parsley and stir until smooth. Pour this mixture into a medium refractory.

Sprinkle with Parmesan and bake in a high, preheated oven for 15 minutes or until browned.

Remove from the oven, sprinkle with straw potatoes and serve.

Easy vegetable risotto

Time: 30min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Easy Vegetable Risotto Ingredients

1 cube of vegetable broth

4 cups of tea

2 tablespoons butter

1 stalk of sliced ​​leeks

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of arboreal rice or carnaroli

1/4 cup (dry) white wine

1 diced italian zucchini

1/2 cup diced ripe pumpkin

1 glass of chopped heart of palm (300g)

Salt and black pepper to taste

4 tablespoons of cream cheese

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, dissolve the broth in the water and keep warm. In a large shallow pan, melt the butter over medium heat and saute the leeks over low heat for 5 minutes, without letting them brown. Add the rice and fry for 2 minutes. Drizzle with wine and lower the heat and let it evaporate. Pour 1 ladle of the broth and stir until it almost evaporates, continue watering and stirring, always over low heat. Cook for 10 minutes and add the zucchini, pumpkin and heart of palm. Cook for 5 minutes or until the rice and vegetables soften without breaking. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with broth to make it creamy. Remove from the heat and mix the cheeses. Serve immediately.

Quick-cook stew

Time: 45min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Quick-cook moqueca ingredients

1.5 kg of fish in slices

Salt, black pepper and coriander chopped to taste

1 lemon juice

6 tablespoons of palm oil

2 sliced ​​onions l 6 sliced ​​garlic cloves

4 sliced ​​tomatoes

1 green pepper in slices

1 yellow pepper in slices

2 glasses of coconut milk (400ml)

1 cup of tomato sauce

Method of preparation

Season the fish with salt, pepper and lemon. In a large saucepan, spread half of the palm oil and make layers of onion, garlic, tomato, peppers and fish. Repeat the process until the ingredients are finished, always sprinkling with salt. Drizzle with coconut milk, remaining palm oil and tomato sauce. Sprinkle with cilantro, cover and cook over low heat for 20 minutes or until the fish is cooked. Serve.

Lasagna with pastry dough and ground beef

Time: 45min

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Lasagna ingredients with pastry dough and ground beef

2 tablespoons of oil

1 chopped onion

1/2 tablespoon chopped garlic

1.5kg ground beef

1.5kg of beaten tomatoes

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 cup of chopped parsley

1 roll of pastry dough (500g)

400g of sliced ​​mozzarella cheese

Oil for greasing

1/2 cup of tea to drizzle

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and sauté the onion and garlic. Add the ground beef and fry for 5 minutes or until golden brown. Put the beaten tomato and saute for another 10 minutes, over low heat. Season with salt, pepper, turn off the heat and mix the parsley. In a greased medium refractory, roll out the dough and place a layer of dough, but do not cut the dough. Place a portion of the meat and a mozzarella. Turn the pastry dough over the filling and make layers, with the dough coming and going, and with the filling, ending in sauce and cheese. Close the edges with wooden chopsticks. Drizzle with olive oil and bake in preheated medium oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and serve.

String bean farofa

Time: 20min

Yield: 8

Difficulty: easy

String bean farofa ingredients

1/2 cup of olive oil

1 clove of minced garlic

1 chopped yellow pepper

1 slice of chopped pepperoni sausage

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

2 cups of drained cooked string beans

3 cups of manioc flour

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

Heat a pan with the oil over medium heat and sauté the garlic, peppers, pepperoni and coriander for 3 minutes. Add the beans, the flour, season with salt and mix well. Hang up, transfer to a serving dish and serve.

Pasta with white sauce in pressure

Time: 20min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pasta ingredients to white sauce under pressure

1 cube of chicken stock

2 cups of tea

2 cans of sour cream

1 cup (tea) cream cheese

100g diced ham

1 packet of frozen peas

Salt and black pepper to taste

500g of penne pasta, screw or tie

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Method of preparation

Dissolve the chicken broth in the water, pour into a pressure cooker and add the cream, the curd, the ham, the peas, salt and pepper to taste.

Add the pasta and mix with a spoon.

Cover, bring to medium heat and cook for 5 minutes after the pressure starts. Turn off and let the pressure come out naturally.

Open the pan, transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.

Pepperoni ragout

Time: 30min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pepperoni ragout ingredients

2 cups pepperoni sausage without ground skin

2 tablespoons of olive oil

20 chopped tomatoes

1 cup of tea

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 cup of tomato sauce

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 cup of chopped parsley

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, fry the pepperoni in oil until golden brown.

Add the beaten tomatoes to the blender with the water, ketchup, tomato sauce and cook over low heat for 20 minutes.

Season with salt, pepper and parsley.

Serve, if desired, with pasta and sprinkled with grated parmesan.

Did you enjoy our recipes to have a complete lunch !? Tell us which one you liked best.

