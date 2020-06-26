To prepare this creamy condensed milk flan you don’t need to have an oven or microwave. We explain how to do it

Flan is one of the best known desserts in South America. Its particular flavor and texture has earned the admiration of millions of diners. This recipe from flan of condensed milk Rescue the creaminess of the original dessert with an additional element that further simplifies its preparation.

What do you need?

370 gr of condensed milk. 500 ml of complete milk. 5 eggs. 4 tablespoons of sugar. 1 tablespoon of vanilla essence. 1/2 lemon.

How do you prepare?

The preparation process is extremely simple. Pour the sugar into the flanera and bring it to low heat. When it has melted add a few drops of lemon juice, mix with a palette and then carefully move the container to spread the candy all over the interior.

Once the caramel is ready, beat the eggs in a bowl until reaching a creamy consistency, then add the condensed milk and the whole milk. He Outcome it must be a dense, foam-free mix.

Pour the mixture in the flanera and cover it with aluminum foil, make sure that the edges are well sealed. Enter the flanera in a pressure cooker with water, the liquid should not exceed half the container. Close and bring to medium heat for 50 minutes. When the time is over, turn off the heat, let the steam out of the pot and take out the pan. Once cold, remove from the mold and refrigerate.