President Jair Bolsonaro was wrong to dismiss Luiz Henrique Mandetta of the Ministry of Health in the opinion of 64% of Brazilians, according to a Datafolha survey released on Friday, which also indicates that the former minister leaves the portfolio with 70% approval of his performance in charge.

President Jair Bolsonaro walks alongside Health Minister Nelson Teich amid the coronavirus crisis. 4/16/2020. REUTERS / Adriano Machado

In the survey published on the website of the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, 25% consider that the president did well to dismiss Mandetta, while 11% had no opinion on the issue. The survey’s margin of error is 3 percentage points.

Bolsonaro fired Mandetta on Thursday after weeks of fighting over how to fight the coronavirus pandemic. While the then minister defended the social isolation measures adopted by governors and mayors as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus and prevent the collapse of the health system, Bolsonaro defended the resumption of economic activity with the justification of trying to preserve jobs.

Oncologist Nelson Teich was chosen as the new minister and in his speech, shortly after being announced in office, said that he will make decisions in conducting the fight against the pandemic based on data and “solid information”, and said he was fully aligned with the president.

Bolsonaro’s excellent / good assessment of the coronavirus crisis fluctuated positively, rising to 36%, compared to 33% in the previous survey, conducted between April 1 and 3. The bad / very bad rating fluctuated 1 point down, to 38%, and the regular rating went to 23%, compared to 25%.

For 52%, the president is able to lead the country, while 44% think he does not.

At the same time that Bolsonaro’s positive assessment oscillated upwards, that of governors oscillated downwards, but still with a large advantage over the population’s perception of the president, rising to 54%, compared to 58% in the previous poll.

Only 7% consider Mandetta’s performance as a minister to be bad or very bad. The regular evaluation was 18%.

The expectation of improvement or worsening of the situation of fighting the pandemic with the change of command in the ministry showed a technical tie, when the difference is within the margin of error.

For 36%, the situation will get worse, while for 32% it will get better. Thirteen percent could not say.

Datafolha heard 1,606 adult Brazilians who have cell phones in all states in the country.

