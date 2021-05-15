Majority of the State Senate pushes package of laws to combat domestic violence in New York



Soraya Sánchez, victim of domestic violence

Photo: Edwin Martinez / Impremedia

Domestic violence continues unabated in New York City, and cases have been on the rise, according to NYPD data, which indicate that so far in 2021, a total of 2,809 violent acts related to that conduct, a higher number than last year, when there were 2,773 cases. The outlook is so worrying that 27 people have been killed so far in less than five months in acts of domestic violence, one more than in 2020. Rape They have also increased in domestic situations, from 197 to 207, and robberies rose by more than 28%.

And trying to create more guarantees and protections to help victims of domestic violence cope and curb the rise of that pandemic, Senate Democratic Majority gave the green light to a package of measures that aims to provide greater protection to affected New Yorkers, most of them women.

A) Yes announced by the state Senate, where it was noted that, among other things, the new regulations will relieve survivors of domestic violence from public service contracts, expand eligibility for the grant to “non-parents”, confiscate firearms from perpetrators, expand the statute of reporting limitations, will help prosecutors identify repeat offenders, and will protect the voting records of victims of sexual and domestic violence.

“Domestic violence has no place in New York State, and we in the state government have a responsibility to address this unacceptable scourge and provide assistance and support to those affected by this horrible crime, ”he said. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

The Democratic policy added that within the package of measures promoted, it also seeks to fight against human trafficking, and will require state contractors to present declarations of prevention of human trafficking, and will extend the statute of limitations for complaints.

“We will continue to develop legislation to strengthen our community and foster an environment in which domestic violence and human trafficking are better recognized and prevented,” added the head of the state Senate.

Senator Jamaal Bailey He noted that cases of domestic violence have recently skyrocketed in New York and said the laws passed will provide urgent relief to victims.

“With the passage of these bills, survivors can be assured that their voting records and information will be sealed, provided a contractual exemption when fleeing due to domestic violence, and firearms will be seized after it is issued. a protection order, “said the politician. “This legislative package is a big step in ensuring that we are protecting our survivors and working to prevent human trafficking throughout New York State.”

Senator Julia Salazar, another of the promoters of the approved package, also highlighted that one of the laws raises the age in New York State to 18 for someone to get married, which prevents abuse.

“This legislative package is an important and necessary step to improve the lives of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in New York. Also, while many of us do not think that child marriages continue to occur in our country today, the data shows that thousands of child marriages continue to occur in the United States, ”said the senator from Brooklyn. “By passing this legislation today, we are moving New York closer to joining the other four states that have truly ended child marriage, without exception.”

Senator Michael Gianaris He cautioned that the new laws address even basic issues that victims of violence do not have to bear.

Among those measures, victims of domestic violence are authorized to break contracts with providers of public services, telephones and television, the requirement to establish paternity or a child support order is eliminated for certain applicants or beneficiaries of assistance for dependent children, and Prosecutors will be allowed access to prior orders of protection in domestic violence cases so that they can charge abusers with criminal contempt if they violated a prior order of protection.

In addition, confidentiality is protected of voter registration, allowing a victim to have their voter registration records sealed by submitting an affirmation to an electoral board, rather than filing an application in court.

Domestic violence in NYC in numbers