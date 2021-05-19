Majority of red numbers in the closing of the stock markets of Southeast Asia

Bangkok, May 19 (EFE) .- Most of the Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended their sessions in the red on Wednesday amid the cooling of expectations of economic recovery in the United States.

Most of the parks suffered losses, except for Manila and Ho Chi Minh, which made gains.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 38.42 points, 1.22 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,104.21 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 10.80 points, or 0.68 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,580.52 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock was down 73.81 whole, 1.27 percent, and the JCI index finished with 5,760.59 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market lost 4.56 points, down 0.29 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,562.24 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange rose 0.97 integers, 0.02 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,245.71 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,262.49 units after gaining 9.81 integers or 0.78 percent.

(c) EFE Agency