Majority of losses in the closing of the parks of Southeast Asia

Bangkok, May 4 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended their sessions in the red on Tuesday in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Manila, while Jakarta and Ho Chi Minh closed with benefits.

The Bangkok stock market was closed for a local holiday.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market decreased 5.63 points, 0.18 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,179.13 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 2.48 points, 0.16 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,588.25 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock rose 11.22 whole, 0.19 percent, and the JCI index ended with 5,963.82 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange declined by 10.13 integers, 0.16 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,359.15 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed at 1,242.20 units after a rally of 2.81 integers or 0.23 percent.

(c) EFE Agency