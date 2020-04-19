According to Datafolha, 79% of Brazilians support the application of some type of sanction for those who disrespect the measure to contain the advance of the pandemic. Verbal warning and a fine are the interviewees’ preferred options. The vast majority of Brazilians defend the application of punishment for those who disrespect the quarantine imposed to contain the advancement of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. The data is from a survey by the Datafolha institute released this Saturday (04/18) by the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

Quarantine emptied streets of São Paulo

According to the survey, 79% of respondents support the application of some type of punishment for those who disrespect the quarantine. Among them, 43% favor verbal warnings, another 33% defend the application of fines and only 3% believe that imprisonment would be the ideal punishment in these cases. 18% of Brazilians are against control over the movement of people.

Regarding the types of punishment, the research revealed that the application of fines is the option that has the greatest support of young people between 16 and 24 years old and wage earners with a formal contract, 48%. The richest segment of the population, on the other hand, prefers verbal warnings – this option was cited by 53% of respondents who receive between five and ten minimum wages, among those who receive more than ten minimum wages it was 51%.

The Datafolha survey polled 1,606 people by phone in all states across the country on Friday. The margin of error is three percentage points higher or lower.

The institute also questioned respondents about President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to fire then Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta amid the covid-19 pandemic. The data from this survey were released on Friday.

According to the survey, 64% of Brazilians estimate that Bolsonaro “acted badly” by removing the head of Health, while 25% responded that he “acted well”. Another 11% did not know how to answer.

Regarding the conduct of the crisis by the Ministry of Health without Mandetta, 36% of respondents believe it will get worse, and 32% think it will get better. In place of the dismissed minister, oncologist Nelson Teich took office on Friday.

The survey also assessed Bolsonaro’s performance in managing the pandemic, which has fluctuated positively since the last Datafolha survey in early April, but still within the margin of error.

Now, 36% consider their performance excellent or good, 23%, fair, and 38% rate it as poor or very bad. In comparison, at the beginning of the month 33% approved the president’s management, 39% disapproved, and 25% considered it to be regular.

According to Datafolha, Bolsonaro’s disapproval level is highest among women (41%), people who earn more than ten minimum wages (48%) and those who have higher education (46%).

Asked if the president has the capacity to continue commanding Brazil, 52% said yes and 44%, no. In this regard, men are the ones who most approve the representative (58% answered “yes”), as well as inhabitants of the South region (also 58%).

