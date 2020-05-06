© ETIENNE LAURENT

67% of Americans would not feel comfortable going to clothing stores.

Most Americans, also Republicans, they are not yet ready for the exit of the confinement and a reopening of the economy, reflects a survey that The Washington Post and the University of Maryland published this Tuesday.

With a health risk for coronavirus still latent, most of those consulted do feel comfortable going to the supermarket but not to other types of commercial establishments. This was indicated by a 56% of them, regardless of the restrictions that are being applied in their respective areas.

Instead, a 67% do not find it comfortable to go to a small clothing store and 78% would not go to eat at a restaurant yet.

These doubts about the reopening are found both in states hit hard by the coronavirus and others that have not been affected so far. And in some cases, this indecision does not understand political parties either. 59% of those who consider themselves Republicans, for example, are against opening restaurant canteens.

Another conclusion of the survey is that Americans Public health experts are much better valued (with 71%) than the president (44%) and they believe that more White House scientists should be listened to.

In any case, the response to the crisis of the Governors is the highest rated. 75% of them believe they have done well. And among the government experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci is highly rated with 74% of opinions favorable to its management.

“How many deaths and how much suffering are you willing to accept to return sooner rather than later to what you want a new type of normality to be?” Asked Dr. Fauci, the government’s top expert in infectious diseases, during an interview on Monday. with CNN.

With this reflection of the expert and the good citizen support that it has, the Republicans and Trump himself – who are fervently committed to the reopening – risk being judged at the polls next November if everything goes wrong.