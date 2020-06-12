Latinos and blacks more support than whites for proposals to reduce funds allocated to the police in the United States, reveals a survey by ABC

Latinos and blacks are more supportive of whites than proposals to reduce funds allocated to Police in United States, but still 64 percent of Americans reject that idea, according to a poll released this Friday by the network ABC television.

In protests that have stirred the country since a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 apparently killed African-American George Floyd, demands have been multiplied for the “abolition of the Police” or in any case withdraw funding from that body of police. security.

64 percent of respondents oppose proposals to take funds away from law enforcement agencies and only the 34 percent of respondents support the idea.

According to the platform Statista, in a report released last September, the number of police officers across the country peaked at 708,500 in 2018 when Barack Obama he was elected president after falling to 626,900 in fiscal year 2013.

The platform National Law Enforcement Officers indicates that there are more than 800,000 police officers, the highest number of all time.

The discrepancies in figures result from the lack of an entity that centralizes information on the almost 18 thousand police agencies at the municipal, county, state and federal levels that operate in the country.

Under a 1990 law, the Defense Department It has transferred billions of dollars in surplus military equipment to police across the country, and critics of the police abuse point to the militarization of the US response. State It has especially affected blacks and Latinos.

The survey, carried out by the firm Ipsos, was carried out between the June 10 and 11 in English and Spanish among a nationally representative sample of 686 adults, and admits a margin of error of 4.2 percent.

60 percent of all Ipsos respondents specifically oppose the idea of ​​reallocating funds that are now going to the Police to strengthen health and public assistance programs, a proposal that has the support of 39 percent of the respondents.

The results are different when considering the racial or ethnic group of the respondents.

57 percent of African Americans support the idea of ​​reducing police funding, and 64 percent sympathize with the notion of dedicating more resources to community relief programs, compared to 33 percent support by whites for those ideas.

42 percent of Latino respondents support both ideas.

