Most of those hospitalized in New York for COVID-19 come from homes and not from workers. Although one of the main fears of the Health authorities is that New Yorkers become infected with COVID-19 due to exposure to the virus when leaving their homes, which is why they have defended the rule of remaining confined in quarantine, the The vast majority of new hospitalizations due to the outbreak come from people who have remained in their homes and not from essential workers who have been leaving daily. The daily data is of the order of the 600 daily cases in the last days.

Miami World / NY Daily

This was announced this Wednesday by the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, after presenting the results of a preliminary report prepared with data from 113 hospitals and 1,269 patients who were hospitalized in a period of three days and which showed that 66% of New income comes from people who were confined. This group was followed by older adults living in nursing homes, with 18%.

“It is a shocking finding,” said the president, expressing surprise at the results, since he believed that those who were entering hospitals at this stage of the pandemic the most could be New Yorkers who are doing essential work every day and not those who have tried to take shelter in their houses.

“This is a surprise: overwhelmingly, people were home. We thought that maybe they were taking public transportation, and we have taken special precautions on public transportation, but not really, because these people were literally at home, “said the Governor.

The state leader’s announcement came after announcing that 232 people died in the past 24 hours, 2 more than the previous day, bringing the number to 19,887 (13,938 in the five boroughs). The infections are of the order of 326,659 cases, 173,288 registered in the Big Apple.

“18% of people (hospitalized) came from nursing homes, less than 1% came from jail or prison, 2% came from underprivileged population, 2% from other congregated facilities, but 66% of people They were in their homes, which is shocking for us, ”added Cuomo, explaining that almost 84% of the hospitalized cases had no contact with mass transportation, crowds or exposure to the public.

What is the explanation?

And although many were surprised by the finding, the state president shared what could be the explanation that the majority of critically ill patients come from their homes.

“We thought we were going to find mostly essential workers, but this is not the case. Most of them are from their homes and this reinforces what we think, that you have to protect yourself when you leave, “said Cuomo, assuring that probably many of these infections could have occurred due to the lack of protection measures for members of the households when they left. To the exterior.

“Now more than ever it is about them wearing masks, and the antibacterial (…) is about our behavior,” said the Democrat, while revealing that the data showed a considerable decrease in the number of Latinos in new hospitalizations. , which reached 34% of the infected cases and now represent 20% of daily hospital admissions. The main cases of new hospitalizations are occurring mainly in the five counties, and they are within the black population, with 25%, while whites represent 24% and Asians 8%.

Another noteworthy data is that the vast majority of new hospital records show that they are people over the age of 51, retired or unemployed, which make up almost 73%.

Cuomo once again insisted on the need for the people who are confined, when leaving, to comply with the basic rules of distance and protection measures in common spaces such as stores and supermarkets.

“Much of this comes down to what you do to protect yourself. Everything is closed, the government has done everything possible, society has done everything possible. Now it’s up to you, “said Cuomo.

And on the final compilation of the data on fatalities caused by COVID-19, the Governor noted that when the deaths occurred in homes are added, the figures will undoubtedly be higher.

“I think the reality is going to be worse,” said Cuomo, who, referring to the decrease in deaths and hospitalizations, as well as patients connected to ventilators, added: “We see a painfully slow decrease, but it is better than seeing the numbers going to the other side (…) and unlike other parts of the nation, where the numbers are going up, here they are going down because we follow science and we follow the data. ”

NY Coronavirus Figures:

232 people died in the last 24 hours 207 of them died in hospitals 25 of the deaths occurred in nursing homes 230 was the number of deaths the previous day 2 more cases was the increase in deaths 226 was the number of deaths on Sunday 19,887 is the number of Statewide deaths13,938 of deaths have occurred in the five boroughs5,359 additional cases are considered probable deaths by COVID-19326,659 is the number of infections173,288 of infections have been recorded in the Big Apple600 is the figure Average number of new hospitalizations every day66% of new hospitalizations are from people who have been at home18% come from nursing homes8% from other places2% are homeless1% come from prisons73% of internees are people older than 51 years25% are African-American24 % are white 20% are Latino 8% are Asian