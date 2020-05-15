Nearly three in four Americans (73%) believe that there is not enough evidence of COVID-19 in the country, while 26% believe that the number of tests available is currently sufficient to control the pandemic, according to a published survey. this Friday on the ABC television network.

Miami World / thenewherald

The perception that coronavirus tests are lacking is predominant among respondents who identify themselves as Democrats, as 90% of them consider this to be the case, although it is also very widespread among Republicans, of whom 50% agree with this statement.

A pattern that is repeated in other questions in the survey, which indicates that 89% of Democratic voters and 69% of Republicans declare themselves concerned about a possible contagion, something that, in general, 79% of Americans fear. consulted.

When asked if they would take their children to school, more than two thirds of the respondents (69%) stated that they would not allow their children under 18 to go to school, a risk that they are willing to run on 31 % of the participants.

There is not enough evidence

According to the Harvard University Institute of Global Health, the United States currently does some 300,000 coronavirus tests a day, a figure that is still far from the 900,000 daily tests it considers necessary to initiate a safe reopening of the country.

However, several states and localities in the country are rapidly resuming economic activity; something that the main epidemiologist of the Government, Anthony Fauci, warned that it could lead the United States to suffer new outbreaks with “preventable deaths” by coronavirus, if done recklessly.

The United States reached 1,417,889 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 85,906 deaths on Friday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.