Major Wall Street Indices Close at Record Highs Following Strong US Employment Report

(Corrects second paragraph to say that it is the longest consecutive streak of record closes and not highs)

Jul 2 (.) – Wall Street’s top three indexes closed at record highs on Friday, after June employment data showed strong hiring but persistent weakness in the labor market that will prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates. interest in the short term.

* The S&P 500 closed higher for the seventh day in a row. It also signed its longest streak of consecutive record closings since June 1997, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

* The Labor Department’s employment report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 last month, but the total is 6.8 million below its peak reached in February 2020.

* The better-than-expected data was a tentative sign that the labor shortage dominating the US economy is beginning to ease, but it is not enough to force the Fed to raise rates, analysts noted.

* Big tech boosted Wall Street stocks, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.432%.

* “For the equity, equity and bond markets, this was a golden report,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. “There were enough jobs that you wanted to see, but not so much that people are worried that the Fed will have to act sooner.”

* Investors have feared a stronger-than-expected recovery and the prospect of rising inflation that could force the Fed to halt its support and hike rates, hurting tech stocks whose growth and cash flow ranks higher. far back in time.

* Microsoft Corp was the largest contributor to the broad advance of the S&P 500, followed by Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent. Financial stocks, which earn less at lower interest rates, fell as did utilities.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.82 points, or 0.44%, to 34,786.35 units, while the S&P 500 gained 32.4 points, or 0.75%, to 4,352.34 units. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, added 116.95 points, or 0.81%, to 14,639.33 units.

* For the week, the S&P rose 1.7%, the Dow added 1% and the Nasdaq gained 1.9%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Additional reporting by Sinéad Carew and Krystal Hu in New York, and Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)