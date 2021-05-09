Major US oil pipeline operations paralyzed after cyberattack

A company that operates a major pipeline in the United States announced that it was forced to temporarily halt all pipeline operations following a hacker attack.

Miami World / telemundo51

In a statement, Colonial Pipeline explained that the attack occurred on Friday and that it also affected some of its computer systems.

The company said it hired an outside cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the attack and that it also contacted law enforcement and federal agencies.

“Colonial Pipeline is taking steps to understand and resolve this issue,” the company said in a statement late Friday.

“At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway and we are working diligently to address this issue and minimize disruptions for our clients and those who trust Colonial Pipeline.

The precise nature of the incident was unclear, including who launched the attack and what the motives were.

The FBI and the White House National Security Council did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The federal Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency referred questions about the incident to the company.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said on its page that it operates the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 360 million liters (100 million gallons) of fuel a day, primarily in the South. and eastern United States.