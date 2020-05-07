MIAMI, Florida – The NBA, Major League Baseball, MLS, and Ice Hockey League will prevent non-essential personnel from entering locker rooms or clubhouses in response to the crisis with the new coronavirus, all announced. those sports organizations on Monday, through a joint statement.

The various leagues explained that the decision was made “after consultation with experts in infectious diseases and public health.”

On Monday, in a conference call with the basketball teams that comprise it, the NBA emphasized that the measure does not seek to prohibit the work of reporters, but rather to guarantee the safety of players and staff in areas that will now be restricted.

“Given the issues that may be related to close contact at various venues before and after games, all locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to essential players and employees of the teams and their facilities until further notice,” notes the release. “Access to the media will be maintained in designated locations outside locker rooms and clubhouses.”

The changes, which the leagues called temporary, will be applied as of this Tuesday. However, the NHL teams, the ice hockey league, began implementing them since last weekend.

On Monday, the Buffalo Sabers imposed the same measures.

The NBA reported that interviews with the players may continue to take place elsewhere. However, reporters must keep a distance of between six and eight feet from their interviewees.

It is unknown for how long the new policies will apply.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful, but that’s the last thing that worries me,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the Denver game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough. But for some people, mainly the elderly and people with other health problems, the condition can cause a more severe condition, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover after contracting the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with this mildly manifested condition recover within a couple of weeks. Those with more severe symptoms can take three to six weeks to reach full recovery.

In the Chinese mainland, where the virus emerged, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 58,000 have been recovered so far.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, wash your hands! WASH YOUR HANDS! ”Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the new normal was noticeable among America’s sports teams.

The Miami Heat held its annual gala ceremony at a Miami Beach theater on Monday night, albeit with a few changes. The three NBA trophies won by the team in its history were placed near the entrance. But there was a person nearby with a container of hand sanitizer.

And the guests, as they arrived, were met by employees offering the same champagne in a glass as more antibacterial liquid.

“Until the league says otherwise, we will maintain normal activities with tremendous caution and prevention to make sure everyone is safe,” said Heat president Pat Riley. “But you also have to educate people to do the same.”

