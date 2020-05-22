© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

A stock image of hydroxychloroquine medicine

Telemundo News

More than 5,100,000 people have been infected and more than 333,000 have died worldwide from the new coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University Engineering Science Center.

At least 1,952,000 people have already recovered.

In United States, the number of infected people has already exceeded 1,567,500 and there have been more than 94,100 deaths, according to a count by NBC News, Telemundo’s sister network.

These are the most relevant information of this Friday, May 22 2020:

MTrump’s edict against COVID-19 increases risk of dying, major study warnsA fraud network diverted hundreds of millions of dollars from unemployment fundsMore than 4,300 coronavirus sufferers were sent to New York nursing homesScientists urge caution as Americans take to the streets during ‘Memorial Weekend’Trump wears (only briefly) mask during tour of Ford plant in Michigan

Major Study Finds Trump’s Medicine Against COVID-19 Increases Risk of Dying

Hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug that President Donald Trump says he is consuming and that he believes can “change the course” of the pandemic, increases the risk of dying in those who take it, warns a major scientific study conducted with 96,000 patients hospitalized for coronavirus on six continents and published in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet.

Patients treated with this drug or others similarly have a greater propensity to develop a cardiac arrhythmia and die suddenly from a heart attack, concludes the research published this Friday and the largest carried out to date on the risks and benefits of this drug.

“It is one thing that does not cause improvement, but this shows that it causes clear damage,” says the doctor Eric Topol to The Washington Post newspaper, “if there was ever hope with this medicine, it means his death.”

Other similar studies have already warned that the drug does not improve patients and instead causes cardiovascular problems.

In this sense, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned last month against its use outside hospitals.

Despite that warning, the president indicated a few days ago that he was taking it, after consulting with his doctor, because he has a “good reputation.” “It is a personal decision,” he defended.

With information from The Lancet and The Washington Post

A fraud network diverted hundreds of millions of dollars from unemployment funds

A fraud network has used stolen information from tens of thousands of people to fraudulently receive hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits, The head of the Washington Employment Security Department said Thursday.

The fraudulent claims were filed on behalf of tens of thousands of people, many of them involving individuals who had not lost their jobs. Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the state is currently working with the Federal Police, financial institutions and the Department of Labor. from USA to investigate fraud and try to recover money paid during the coronavirus crisis.

Authorities confirmed the fraud the same day the federal government reported that another 2.4 million US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to a staggering number of 38.6 million in nine weeks.

There is a growing concern among economists that many jobs will never return. “I hate to say it, but this is going to take longer and it will look gloomier than we thought,” Nicholas Bloom, an economist at Stanford University, told The New York Times.

The Secret Service of the United States assured in a memorandum last week that it seemed that an international group of fraudsters was targeting unemployment systems, particularly in the state of Washington, but there was also evidence of attacks in Florida, Massachusetts, Carolina of the North, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Wyoming.

With information from The New York Times and The Associated Press.

More than 4,300 coronavirus sufferers were sent to New York nursing homes

More than 4,300 recovering coronavirus sufferers were sent to New York’s already vulnerable asylums under a controversial state directive that was eventually scrapped amid criticism that it was accelerating the nation’s deadliest outbreaks, according to a count by The Associated Press.

The agency calculated how many COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals to nursing homes under the March 25 directive. The measure has been heavily criticized by both nursing home administrators and advocates for residents and family members.

“It was the dumbest decision anyone could make if they wanted to kill people,” Daniel Arbeeny said of the directive, which led to the removal of his 88-year-old father from a Brooklyn nursing home where more than 50 persons. Her father later died of COVID-19 at home.

On May 10, Democrat Cuomo announced, “We are not going to send a positive person to a nursing home after a hospital visit,” and said they would be housed elsewhere, such as sites originally established as temporary hospitals. . Although for some, the governor’s change of mind came too late.

Nationwide, more than 35,500 people have died from outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, about a third of all deaths, according to the AP count.

With information from The Associated Press.

Scientists urge caution as Americans take to the streets during ‘Memorial Weekend’

Memorial Day is approaching as many cities get ready for people to be on the street and many beaches reopen. Experts agree that it is safe to spend time outdoors as long as people follow social distancing guidelines (at least 6 feet away) and frequently wash their hands. Meetings in closed spaces remain especially dangerous.

Seattle announced that 20 miles of streets will be closed to traffic, giving people more room to exercise, bike, or walk. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that bars and restaurants could reopen with outdoor seating in the third phase of its reopening strategy.

Ohio did the same thing last week, allowing restaurants and bars to open for diners outside. And some streets in New York City are being turned into bike and pedestrian paths to give people more room to stay physically distant.

Likewise, on the occasion of this celebration, President Donald Trump said that he will order the flag to be raised at half-mast in the next three days, to commemorate those killed by COVID-19.

With information from NBC News and The Associated Press.

Trump wears (only briefly) mask during tour of Ford plant in Michigan

President Donald Trump brought a navy facemask stamped with the presidential seal Thursday on his tour of a Ford Motor Co. plant outside Detroit, Michigan, but he refused to wear it in front of cameras.

“He had it on the back (of the factory), so as not to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” the president told reporters at the plant, one of which continues to manufacture artificial respirators to fight the coronavirus.

“I think I look better with the mask on,” Trump said, before offering a different explanation for why he wasn’t wearing it. “I’m talking, so I don’t have it on now,” he said.

Bill Ford, the company’s president, said the use of this CDC-recommended protective implement to mitigate contagion “depended” on the president while on the premises, when asked why Trump was not following the guidelines.

In an image obtained by NBC News, the president is seen wearing the mask at the beginning of his journey. The journalists did not have access to this part of the visit.

The company said in a statement that it encouraged the president to use it when it arrived, and that after a while it was removed “for the rest of the visit.”

With information from NBC News.