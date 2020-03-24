Major Leagues can be seen on YouTube worldwide

Image: Twitter via @MLB

MLB reports revenues of more than 9,460 million dollars

There was already an agreement between the league and YouTube since last season

Sports leagues increasingly integrate streaming platforms into their strategies

For some years, the main sports leagues in the world have sought to connect with new audiences, highlighting alliances with streaming platforms. One of them is MLB or Major League Baseball -as it is commonly called- and its alliance with Youtube.

This trend has been mainly motivated by the change in content consumption habits by audiences, particularly younger generations.

Expanding reach

In such a context, and knowing that Major League Baseball (MLB) is one of the most organized and profitable sports organizations worldwide, it is not surprising the announcement released this Tuesday.

In this way, the one that both organizations already had since last season is reaffirmed – although the league has tested on digital platforms since 2002 – it also reinforces their commercial relationship, remember that YouTube TV became an official sponsor.

According to a Bloomberg report, the league and YouTube reached a new agreement, this time it is for the transmission of a game package through the official MLB channel on the platform.

MLB generated 1.25 billion views on its channel in 2018, 25 percent more than the previous year, according to AdAge data.

Total, There will be 13 parties that will be distributed worldwide and exclusively in markets such as the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, although the list of matches or teams that will make up the package were not released. However, Variety notes that there will be exceptions like Australia, Austria, Germany, Japan, New Zealand and Switzerland, where existing rights agreements with television stations prevent streaming.

The strategy includes marketing and content actions, such as pre and post-game programs, will include the creators of the most popular YouTubers on the Google platform.

In search of a larger fan base

According to the available information, the strategy is part of the expansion of the league in search of connecting with its fans in international markets. But it also signals how audiences are changing.

We are talking about one of the most profitable sports leagues worldwide, with income of more than 9 thousand 460 million dollars per season (2017), according to Forbes data.

In fact, it is the second most powerful league, only behind the NFL which reported revenues of more than 13.680 million dollars and exceeds the Premier League, NBA, NHL or LaLiga from Spain.

However, like many leagues it has lost media impact. In the United States, for example, the World Series has lost rating, going from an average rating of 13.1 points in 2016 to 8.3 points in 2018, according to Sports Media Watch. They suffer an effect similar to the NFL.

Hence, it is becoming increasingly common to see how the world’s major leagues turn to streaming to reach their audiences, for example the NFL and the Premier League have an agreement with Amazon; the MLS, LaLiga and Liga MX with Facebook -although only for some markets-; or the NBA with Twitter.