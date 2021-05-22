Major League Soccer Matchday 9: Los Angeles FC match preview

05/22/2021 at 4:31 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 04:30 the match of the ninth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Los Angeles FC and to Colorado Rapids in the Banc of California Stadium.

The Los Angeles FC reaches the ninth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Seattle Sounders in the previous match by a result of 2-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in one of the five games played so far, with five goals scored against six conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Colorado Rapids he won his last two matches of the competition against him Houston Dynamo as a local and the Minnesota United at home, 3-1 and 3-2 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning momentum in the stadium of the Los Angeles FC. Before this match, the Colorado Rapids he had won three of the five games played in Major League Soccer this season, scoring eight goals for and six against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Los Angeles FC He has achieved a balance of a victory and a draw in two games played in his field, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Colorado Rapids has a balance of a victory and a draw in two games played, so the players of the Los Angeles FC They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have met before in the Banc of California StadiumIn fact, the numbers show two victories in favor of the Los Angeles FC. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Colorado RapidsWell, they have done it the last two times. The last match they played on Los Angeles FC and the Colorado Rapids In this competition it took place in October 2019 and ended with a 3-1 result for the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the Los Angeles FC with a difference of five points. The locals come to the meeting in thirteenth position and with five points in the locker. For their part, the visitors have 10 points and occupy the fourth position in the tournament.