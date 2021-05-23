Major League Soccer Matchday 9: DC United match preview

05/23/2021 at 01:00 CEST

Next Monday at 01:00 the match of the ninth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the DC United and to Philadelphia Union in the Audi Field.

The DC United looks forward to recovering points in the match that corresponds to the ninth day after suffering a defeat against him Orlando City in the previous match by a score of 0-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won two of the six games played so far, with a streak of five goals in favor and 10 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Philadelphia Union was imposed on New York Red Bulls 1-0 during their last match of the competition, with a goal of Burke, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the DC United. To date, of the six games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them with a figure of five goals for and five against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the DC United has won twice and has been defeated once in three games played so far, values ​​that may seem encouraging to him Philadelphia Union, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Audi Field. At home, the Philadelphia Union They have won once and drawn once in their two games so far, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Audi Field, obtaining as a result five victories, four defeats and five draws in favor of the DC United. In addition, visitors do not lose in their last four visits to the stadium of the DC United. The last match between DC United and the Philadelphia Union in the competition it was played in October 2020 and ended in a draw (2-2).

Analyzing their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that visitors are above the DC United with a difference of two points. The team of Hernan Losada He arrives at the match in tenth position and with six points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is sixth with eight points.