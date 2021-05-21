Major League Soccer Matchday 8: Montreal Impact match preview

05/21/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

The Montreal Impact will play his eighth game in Major League Soccer against the Cincinnati, scheduled to start next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Stade Saputo.

The Montreal Impact he wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the eighth day after having lost his last match against him Atlanta United by a score of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the six matches played so far in Major League Soccer and have accumulated a figure of seven conceded against eight in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Cincinnati suffered a defeat to the Inter Miami in the last game (2-3), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Montreal Impact. To date, of the four games played by the Cincinnati In Major League Soccer, he has won zero of them and accumulates a figure of 13 goals conceded against four in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Montreal Impact has a balance of a victory and a draw in two games played at home, indicative that the Cincinnati he may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this match. Away from home, the Cincinnati has been defeated twice and has drawn once in their three games played, so the players of the Montreal Impact they would have everything in favor to achieve a positive result.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of Montreal ImpactIn fact, the numbers show a defeat in favor of the local team. The last game they played on Montreal Impact and the Cincinnati in this tournament it took place in September 2019 and ended with a result of 0-1 for the visitors.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by seven points in favor of the Montreal Impact. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with eight points in the standings. For his part, the Cincinnati has one point and occupies the fourteenth position in the classification.