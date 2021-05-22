Major League Soccer Matchday 8: Houston Dynamo match preview

05/22/2021 at 03:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 03:00 the match of the eighth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Houston Dynamo and to Vancouver Whitecaps in the BBVA Compass Stadium.

The Houston Dynamo reaches the eighth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Colorado Rapids in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won two of the six games played to date, with seven goals for and eight against.

On the visitors’ side, the Vancouver Whitecaps could not cope with the Sporting kansas city in his last match (3-0), so he will seek a victory against the Houston Dynamo to set the course in the championship. Before this match, the Vancouver Whitecaps he had won in two of the six games played in Major League Soccer this season and has a record of five goals scored against seven goals received.

In reference to the results as a local, the Houston Dynamo they have won twice and drawn once in three games played so far, figures that show the potential and safety of the team when it plays in their stadium. At the exits, the Vancouver Whitecaps He has drawn once in his three games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Houston Dynamo add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of Houston DynamoIn fact, the numbers show five wins, one loss and one draw in favor of the local team. The last confrontation between the Houston Dynamo and the Vancouver Whitecaps This tournament was played in September 2019 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the home team has an advantage of one point with respect to the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Houston Dynamo He arrives at the meeting with eight points in his locker and occupying the sixth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have seven points and occupy the eighth position in the competition.