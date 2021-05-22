Major League Soccer Matchday 8: FC Dallas match preview

05/22/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The FC Dallas will play his eighth match in Major League Soccer against the Real salt lake, scheduled to start next Sunday at 2:00 in the Toyota Stadium.

The FC Dallas He reaches the eighth day with the desire to recover points after having lost his last game against him Minnesota United by a score of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won one of the five games played to date in Major League Soccer, with a streak of six goals in favor and six against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Real salt lake had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Nashville SC during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the four games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them and has a balance of six goals scored against four goals received.

As a local, the FC Dallas he has won once and has drawn twice in three games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Real salt lake He managed to win his only away match so far in the competition.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the FC Dallas and the results are one defeat and four draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the FC Dallas. The last time they played the FC Dallas and the Real salt lake in this tournament it was in October 2020 and they ended up drawing 0-0.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that between the FC Dallas and the Real salt lake there is a difference of two points. The team of Luchi gonzalez He arrives at the match in thirteenth position and with five points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is seventh with seven points.