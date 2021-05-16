Major League Soccer Matchday 8: DC United match preview

05/16/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The DC United plays this Monday at 2:00 his eighth game of Major League Soccer against the Orlando City in the Audi Field.

The DC United faces with optimism for the match of the eighth day after beating in his fiefdom 1-0 at Chicago Fire played in the Audi Field, with a bit of flowers. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won two of the five games played to date, with a streak of five goals in favor and nine against.

For his part, the Orlando City had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the New York City during his last game, so he will try to keep adding points to his leaderboard against the DC United. Before this match, the Orlando City he had won in one of the four games played in Major League Soccer this season and has a record of five goals scored against two goals conceded.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the DC United they have managed to beat all their home matches in Major League Soccer so far. In the role of visitor, the Orlando City he signed a draw on his only visit so far in the competition.

The rivals had already met before in the Audi Field and the balance is four victories and one defeat in favor of the DC United. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Orlando CityWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last time they faced the DC United and the Orlando City In this competition it was in June 2019 and the match concluded with a score of 1-0 for the locals.

In addition, the two teams are tied at six points in the Major League Soccer standings, so the match may be a good opportunity to break the tables. The home team is seventh, while the visiting team is currently in fourth place.