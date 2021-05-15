Major League Soccer Matchday 7: Minnesota United match preview

05/15/2021 at 2:01 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 02:00 the match of the seventh day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Minnesota United and to FC Dallas in the Allianz field.

The Minnesota United faces with optimism for the match of the seventh day after winning at home by a score of 1-0 at Vancouver Whitecaps in the Allianz field, with a bit of Ábila. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in one of the five matches played so far with a figure of four goals in favor and 10 against.

Regarding visitors, the FC Dallas had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Before this match, the FC Dallas he had won in one of four games played in Major League Soccer this season, scoring six goals for and five against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Minnesota United has won once and lost twice in three games played so far, so stadium visits Allianz field They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. In the role of visitor, the FC Dallas he was defeated in his only away meeting.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Minnesota United, the numbers show four wins and one loss in favor of the home team. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won three games in a row at home against the FC Dallas. The last time they faced the Minnesota United and the FC Dallas in this tournament it was in November 2020 and the match ended with a score of 3-0 for the locals.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by two points in favor of the FC Dallas. At this time, the Minnesota United it has three points and is in thirteenth position. As for the rival, the FC Dallas, is in tenth position with five points.