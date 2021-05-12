Major League Soccer Matchday 6: Toronto FC match preview

05/12/2021 at 01:00 CEST

Next Thursday at 01:00 the match of the sixth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory at Toronto fc and to Columbus Crew in the BMO Field.

The Toronto fc reaches the sixth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him New York RB in the previous match by a result of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have not won in any of the three matches played so far in Major League Soccer, with four goals for and eight against.

On the visitors’ side, the Columbus Crew was imposed on DC United 3-1 during their last match of the competition, with so many of Brilliant, Zelarayan Y Alfaro, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Toronto fc. Of the three games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Columbus Crew one of them has won with a figure of three goals in favor and one against.

Regarding the results at home, the Toronto fc it has tied for the moment in its only duel disputed in this position. Away from home, the Columbus Crew it did not go beyond the draw in its only away dispute.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Toronto fc, the numbers show seven wins, five losses and six draws for the hosts. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have two games in a row winning at home against the Columbus Crew. The last confrontation between the Toronto fc and the Columbus Crew This tournament was played in September 2020 and ended with a 3-1 result in favor of the locals.

In reference to his position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the Columbus Crew stands above the Toronto fc with a four point lead. The Toronto fc he reaches the meeting with a point in his locker and occupying twelfth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in sixth position with five points.