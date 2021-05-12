Major League Soccer Matchday 6: Inter Miami match preview

05/12/2021 at 1:30 AM CEST

Next Thursday at 01:30 the match of the sixth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will face the Miami and to Montreal Impact in the Inter Miami.

The Inter Miami He faces the match of the sixth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against him Atlanta United in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in one of the four games played so far, with five goals for and five against.

On the visitors’ side, the Montreal Impact he was defeated 2-0 in the last match he played against the Vancouver Whitecaps, so that a victory over the Inter Miami It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the four games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Montreal Impact one of them has won with a figure of six goals in favor and six against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Inter Miami they have been beaten once and have drawn once in two games played so far, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At home, the Montreal Impact has lost on one occasion in their two games played, so the players of the Inter Miami they would have everything in favor to achieve a positive result.

Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Montreal ImpactWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last meeting in this competition between the two teams was played in October 2020 and ended with a 2-1 result for the visitors.

Both the locals and the visitors have the same points in the Major League Soccer classification (five points), so this match could help to tie the tie. The home team is in ninth place, while the visiting team is in eighth place.