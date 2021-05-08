Major League Soccer Matchday 5: Orlando City Match Preview

05/08/2021 at 12:05 AM CEST

The Orlando City will play his fifth match in Major League Soccer against the New York City, scheduled to start this Sunday at 0:00 at the Exploria Stadium.

The Orlando City comes with reinforced spirits for the match of the fifth day after having won at Cincinnati in the Exploria Stadium 3-0, with so many Nani, Junior Urso Y Akindele. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won one of the three matches played to date and have managed to score four goals in favor and one against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the New York City had just won their last two games 0-2 and 5-0, the first against the Philadelphia Union out of his field and the second before him Cincinnati in his field, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the fiefdom of the Orlando City. To date, of the three matches that the New York City in Major League Soccer, he has won two of them with a figure of eight goals for and two against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Orlando City He has achieved figures of a victory and a draw in two games played at home, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the New York City they have won once and been beaten once in their two games played, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Orlando City, the numbers show two losses and three draws for the hosts. In turn, the home team has a three-game streak unbeaten at home against New York City. The last meeting between the Orlando City and the New York City This competition was played in November 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that between the Orlando City and the New York City there is a difference of one point. The Orlando City He arrives at the meeting in third position with five points in the locker. For his part, the New York City it has six points and ranks second in the competition.