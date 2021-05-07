Major League Soccer Matchday 5: Columbus Crew Match Preview

05/07/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. the match of the fifth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Columbus Crew and to DC United in the MAPFRE Stadium.

The Columbus Crew faces the fifth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after drawing the last match played against the Montreal Impact. Since the start of the competition, the locals have not won in either of the two matches played so far, with a streak of zero goals in favor and zero against.

On the visitors’ side, the DC United he was defeated 4-1 in the last match he played against the San Jose Earthquakes, so that a triumph over the Columbus Crew it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. To date, of the three games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won one of them with a figure of three goals in favor and six against.

Regarding the results at home, the Columbus Crew it has tied for the moment in its only duel disputed in this position. In the role of visitor, the DC United has a balance of two defeats in two games played, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium of Columbus Crew to try and break the statistics.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Columbus Crew and the results are 19 wins, six losses and nine draws for the locals. The last confrontation between the Columbus Crew and the DC United This competition was played in October 2020 and ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Currently, between Columbus Crew and the DC United there is a difference of one point in the ranking. The locals, before this match, are in tenth place with two points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have three points and occupy the ninth position in the competition.