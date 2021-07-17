Major League Soccer Matchday 18: Vancouver Whitecaps match preview

07/17/2021 at 04:00 CEST

The Vancouver Whitecaps plays this Sunday at 4:00 his eighteenth game of Major League Soccer against the Galaxy in the BC Place Stadium.

The Vancouver Whitecaps He wants to rediscover victory in the match corresponding to the eighteenth round after having lost his last game against him Real salt lake by a score of 0-4. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the 12 matches played so far with a figure of 12 goals for and 22 against.

On the visitors’ side, the LA Galaxy He took the victory against the FC Dallas during their last match of the competition (3-1), with goals from Raveloson, Zubak Y Cabral, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Vancouver Whitecaps. Of the 12 games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy he has won eight of them with a balance of 20 goals in favor and 18 against.

In reference to local performance, the Vancouver Whitecaps He has achieved figures of two wins and three losses in five games played in his stadium, values ​​that can be encouraging for him LA Galaxy, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the BC Place Stadium. At home, the LA Galaxy They have won three times and lost twice in their five games so far, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

The rivals had already met before in the BC Place Stadium and the balance is four defeats and four draws in favor of the Vancouver Whitecaps. The last time both teams met in this competition was in June 2021 and the match ended with a 1-2 result in favor of the Galaxy.

Currently, between Vancouver Whitecaps and the LA Galaxy there is a difference of 15 points in the classification. The Vancouver Whitecaps It has nine points in the locker, ranking in thirteenth place. For his part, LA Galaxy he is third in the table with 24 points.