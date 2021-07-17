Major League Soccer Matchday 17: Toronto FC match preview

07/17/2021 at 01:31 CEST

Next Sunday at 01:30 the match of the seventeenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Toronto fc and to Orlando City in the BMO Field.

The Toronto fc optimistically faces the match of the seventeenth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning away from home by a score of 2-3 at New england revolution in the Gillette Stadium, with goals from Lawrence, Endoh Y Soteldo. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won two of the 12 matches played so far in Major League Soccer with a figure of 16 goals for and 29 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Orlando City could not cope with the Chicago Fire in their last match (3-1), so they hope to end their losing streak and redirect their trajectory in the tournament. Before this match, the Orlando City he had won six of the 12 games played in Major League Soccer this season and has conceded 12 goals and scored 20 goals.

In reference to the results as a local, the Toronto fc has achieved statistics of one win, two losses and a draw in four games played at home, so that visits to the stadium BMO Field they are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At home, the Orlando City It has a balance of three victories, two defeats and a draw in six games played, so it is a fairly strong rival away from home that the locals will have to face.

The two rivals have met before in the BMO FieldIn fact, the numbers show four wins, one loss and two draws in favor of the Toronto fc. Likewise, the visiting squad adds two games in a row without knowing the defeat at home against the Toronto fc. The last time they faced the Toronto fc and the Orlando City in the competition was in June 2021 and the match ended with a score of 2-3 in favor of the Orlando City.

Analyzing their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that visitors are above the Toronto fc with a difference of 13 points. The team of Javier Perez he ranks fourteenth with eight points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 21 points and occupy the second position in the championship.