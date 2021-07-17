Major League Soccer Matchday 17: Nashville SC match preview

07/17/2021 at 02:30 CEST

The Nashville plays this Sunday at 2:30 his seventeenth game of Major League Soccer against the Chicago Fire in the Nissan Stadium.

The Nashville SC is looking forward to the seventeenth matchday after winning 1-0 at home Philadelphia Union played in the Nissan Stadium, with a bit of Sapong. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won four of the 11 games played to date with a figure of 14 goals in favor and 11 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Chicago Fire had just won their last two games 3-1 and 3-0, the first against the Orlando City at home and the second against him Atlanta United in his field, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Nashville SC. To date, of the 12 games played by the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, he has won three of them with a figure of 13 goals for and 18 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Nashville SC he has won four times and drawn four times in eight games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Chicago Fire He has been defeated four times in his four games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Nashville SC to get more points away from home.

The rivals had already met before in the Nissan Stadium and the balance is a tie in favor of Nashville SC. The last time they played the Nashville and the Chicago Fire in this tournament it was in November 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Regarding his position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the Nashville SC they are ahead of the visiting team with a seven-point advantage. The locals, before this game, are in fifth place with 18 points in the standings. As for his rival, the Chicago Fire, is in twelfth position with 11 points.