Major League Soccer Matchday 15: Chicago Fire match preview

07/03/2021 at 02:01 CEST

Next Sunday at 02:00 the match of the fifteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will face the Chicago Fire and to Atlanta in the SeatGeek Stadium.

The Chicago Fire faces the fifteenth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after having drawn 3-3 against the Philadelphia Union in his last game. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won one of the 10 games played so far in Major League Soccer, with a streak of seven goals in favor and 17 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Atlanta United had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the New York Red Bulls during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the Atlanta United he had won two of the 10 games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a balance of 11 goals for and 10 against.

As a local, the Chicago Fire He has a record of one victory, three losses and two draws in six games played in his field, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the tournament. At home, the Atlanta United has been defeated twice in their five games played, so in theory it can be a favorable match for the Chicago Fire add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have met before in the SeatGeek StadiumIn fact, the numbers show three wins and one loss in favor of the Chicago Fire. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the AtlantaWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last confrontation between the Chicago Fire and the Atlanta This tournament was played in April 2021 and ended with a score of 3-1 for the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that both teams are separated by seven points in favor of Atlanta United. The Chicago Fire He arrives at the meeting with five points in his locker and occupying the fourteenth place before the game. For his part, Atlanta United it has 12 points and ranks 10th in the competition.