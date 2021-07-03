Major League Soccer Matchday 14: Orlando City Match Preview

07/03/2021 at 01:30 CEST

The Orlando City plays this Sunday at 1:30 his fourteenth game of Major League Soccer against the Red bulls in the Exploria Stadium.

The Orlando City comes with optimism for the match of the fourteenth day after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Inter Miami out of his field (1-2) and against him San Jose Earthquakes at home (5-0). Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won six of the 10 matches played so far, with a streak of 18 goals for and seven against.

For his part, New York Red Bulls suffered a defeat to the New england revolution in the last game (3-2), so he comes to the meeting with the need to regain victory in the field of Orlando City. To date, of the nine games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won four of them and accumulates a figure of 13 conceded goals compared to 14 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Orlando City they have won three times and drawn twice in five games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points in their fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At home, the New York Red Bulls He has lost four times in his four games so far, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Orlando City to try and break the statistics.

The rivals had already met before in the Exploria Stadium and the balance is two defeats and a draw in favor of the Orlando City. The last time they played the Orlando City and the Red bulls in this competition it was in May 2021 and the match ended with a 2-1 for the Red bulls.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by nine points in favor of the Orlando City. The team of Oscar Pareja He comes to the match in second position and with 21 points before the match. On the other hand, the visitors have 12 points and occupy the ninth position in the tournament.