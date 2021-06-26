Major League Soccer Matchday 13: Toronto FC match preview

06/26/2021 at 01:00 CEST

The Toronto fc plays this Sunday at 1:00 his thirteenth game of Major League Soccer against the Cincinnati in the BMO Field.

The Toronto fc comes to the duel with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last match against him Orlando City by a score of 2-3. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won one of the eight games played to date, with a streak of 10 goals in favor and 15 against.

Regarding visitors, the Cincinnati was imposed on Chicago Fire 0-1 during their last match of the competition, with a goal of Barreal, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Toronto fc. Before this match, the Cincinnati he had won two of the eight games played in Major League Soccer this season and has conceded 17 goals against and scored seven for.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Toronto fc he has a record of a win, a loss and a draw in three home games, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, the Cincinnati they have won twice, been defeated twice and have drawn once in their five games played, so that the duel could be the most close between both teams.

The two rivals have met before in the BMO Field, in fact, the numbers show a victory in favor of the Toronto fc. The last time they played the Toronto fc and the Cincinnati in this tournament it was in October 2020 and the match ended with a 0-1 in favor of Toronto fc.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by two points in favor of the Cincinnati. The Toronto fc He arrives at the meeting with five points in his locker and occupying the thirteenth place before the game. For his part, Cincinnati it has seven points and occupies the twelfth position in the classification.