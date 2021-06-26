Major League Soccer matchday 13: preview of the Real Salt Lake match

06/26/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 02:00 the match of the thirteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Real salt lake and to Houston Dynamo in the Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Real salt lake will try to add a victory in the competition after beating at home 3-1 at Vancouver Whitecaps played in the Rio Tinto Stadium, with goals from Holt Y Kreilach. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in three of the seven games played so far, with a streak of 12 goals for and eight against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Houston Dynamo achieved a two-way tie against Portland Timbers, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he comes to the match in order to take away the three points from the Real salt lake. Before this match, the Houston Dynamo he had won three of the 10 games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a tally of 14 for and 15 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Real salt lake they have won twice, lost once and drawn twice in five games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points at home, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. At the exits, the Houston Dynamo He has been defeated three times and has drawn twice in his five games so far, so he will have to give it his all at the stadium of Real salt lake to get more points away from home.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Real salt lake, the numbers show eight wins, two losses and five draws in favor of the home team. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row undefeated against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last match they played on Real salt lake and the Houston Dynamo in this competition it was in September 2019 and ended with a result of 2-1 favorable to the Real salt lake.

Currently, the Houston Dynamo he is ahead in the standings with a difference of one point with respect to his rival. The team of Freddy juarez he ranks seventh with 12 points on his scoreboard. For its part, the visiting team is fifth with 13 points.