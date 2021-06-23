Major League Soccer Matchday 13: Los Angeles FC match preview

06/23/2021 at 4:30 AM CEST

This Thursday at 04:30 in the Banc of California Stadium the faces will be seen Los Angeles FC and the FC Dallas on the thirteenth day of Major League Soccer.

The Los Angeles FC comes to the match with the intention of improving his performance in the competition after achieving a draw against him Houston Dynamo in their last meeting. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won two of the eight games played to date with a number of nine goals for and 10 against.

On the visitors’ side, the FC Dallas achieved a tie to one against Minnesota United, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so he arrives at the meeting with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the eight games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won one of them with nine goals in favor and 12 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Los Angeles FC has won twice, been defeated once and has drawn twice in five games played so far, numbers that may seem encouraging to him. FC Dallas, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the meetings that take place in the Banc of California Stadium. In the role of visitor, the FC Dallas has a balance of three defeats in three games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Los Angeles FC to try and break the statistics.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Los Angeles FC and the results are a victory and a draw in favor of the local team. In turn, the local team has a streak of two games in a row undefeated at home against FC Dallas. The last match between Los Angeles FC and the FC Dallas This tournament was played in May 2019 and ended in a draw (1-1).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the Los Angeles FC they are ahead of the visiting team with a two-point advantage. At this time, the Los Angeles FC it has nine points and is in ninth position. For his part, FC Dallas it has seven points and occupies the twelfth position in the classification.