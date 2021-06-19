Major League Soccer Matchday 11: Portland Timbers Match Preview

06/19/2021 at 4:30 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 04:30 the match of the eleventh day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Portland Timbers and to Sporting kansas city in the Providence Park.

The Portland Timbers comes to the duel with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Philadelphia Union in the previous match by a score of 3-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won three of the seven matches played to date with a figure of nine goals in favor and 11 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Sporting kansas city managed to win in his last two games against him Houston Dynamo in his fief and the San Jose Earthquakes away from home, 3-2 and 1-3 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Portland Timbers. To date, of the eight matches that the Sporting kansas city In Major League Soccer, he has won five of them with a balance of 15 goals for and 10 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Portland Timbers He has achieved a balance of two wins and one loss in three games played at home, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving the visitors hope of achieving results in his favor. At the exits, the Sporting kansas city they have won twice and been defeated twice in their four games played, making them a good performer as an outsider.

The two rivals have met before in the Providence Park, in fact, the numbers show five losses and three draws in favor of the Portland Timbers. Also, the local team has a streak of three games in a row without losing at home against Sporting kansas city. The last time they played the Portland Timbers and the Sporting kansas city In this competition it was in September 2019 and they ended up drawing 2-2.

Currently, the Sporting kansas city it is ahead in the standings with a difference of seven points with respect to its rival. The Portland Timbers He has nine points in the locker, ranking eighth. As for the visiting team, the Sporting kansas city, is second in the standings with 16 points.