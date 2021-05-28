Major League Soccer Matchday 10: Los Angeles FC match preview

05/28/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

The Los Angeles FC plays this Saturday at 23:00 his tenth game of Major League Soccer against the New York City in the Banc of California Stadium.

The Los Angeles FC will try to add a victory in the competition after winning at home by a score of 2-1 at Colorado Rapids in the Banc of California Stadium, with a goal from Rossi. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won two of the six matches played to date in Major League Soccer with a figure of seven goals for and seven against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the New York City suffered a defeat to the Columbus Crew in the last game (1-2), so he comes to the meeting with the need to return to victory in the Los Angeles FC. To date, of the six games that the New York City in Major League Soccer, he has won two of them and has a balance of 11 goals scored against six goals received.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Los Angeles FC They have achieved figures of two wins and a draw in three games played in their stadium, figures that show the potential and the safety of the team when they play in their stadium. At home, the New York City has a balance of a victory, a loss and a draw in three games that he has played so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Los Angeles FC to take the victory.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Los Angeles FC, the numbers show a tie in favor of the home team. The last match between Los Angeles FC and the New York City This competition was played in March 2019 and ended in a draw (2-2).

In addition, this match can undo the tiebreaker in the leaderboard, since both teams arrive with the same eight points to the match. The home team is ninth, while the visiting team is currently in sixth place.