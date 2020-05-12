The Major League Baseball office on Monday gave the team owners the go-ahead to pass on to the players’ union a proposal that could clear the way for activities to resume around July 4, with no fans, and with the possibility that there is a designated hitter in the National League in 2020.

The preseason would begin in mid-June, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of not being identified because there has been no official announcement so far.

MLB officials are scheduled for a presentation Tuesday with the baseball union. An agreement with the union is needed and negotiations are expected to be complicated – especially around a proposal to divide revenue that was unprecedented in baseball. The players resisted a seven and a half month strike between 1994 and 1995 to combat a similar plan.

“If you do something that looks like a butt, that smells like a butt, then you’ve given up too much,” said Dave Stewart, a former 20-game four-time winning pitcher who currently serves as an agent and who was general manager of Arizona for two years. .

“A salary cap has been inadmissible on the part of the players since I’ve been a part of baseball,” said David Samson, president of the Expos and Marlins between 2002 and 2017, “I think the moment MLB proposed a division of income, he did it with full knowledge that the union will automatically reject that. “

Each team would play 82 games in the regular season, against rivals in its division and in regional interleague games: teams from the east of one league against those from the east of the other and the same with those of the center and west.

There would be 14 teams in the postseason instead of 10, with four wildcards per league instead of two.

The teams would prefer to play in their own parks, but would agree to do so in their preseason complexes or in neutral sites if permits are not obtained from health and municipal authorities to do so in their stadiums. Toronto may have to play their home games in Dunedin, Florida.

“We will see the situation in July,” said California Gov. Gavin Newson, whose state is home to five major league clubs and who has spoken with baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. “Of course we want to have a resumption of the big leagues and all sports. But, I reiterate, the question refers to when and this will be determined taking into account public health, prevention and the spread of the virus. ”

The All-Star Game, scheduled for July 14 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, is likely to be suspended.

Health issues will be paramount in the negotiations, as will economic issues.

“Excuse me, but it seems like we skipped the most important aspect of any restart plan: the health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers and employees required to resume a season,” said the Washington pitcher. Sean Doolittle, via Twitter. “What is the plan for getting more diagnostic tests ethically? What is the protocol in case a player, staff member or worker catches the virus? ”

Teams will propose to players that they receive a percentage of their 2020 salary from an equal share of the revenue that the major leagues receive during the regular season and postseason, something that will surely be the most controversial aspect of the proposal. in negotiations with the union.

“Those concepts go beyond the spectrum of what the fighters have fought to obtain and are derived from the birth of the collective contract: salary caps, methodologies such as these are alien to our employment relationship with the Major Leagues, said Scott Boras, the most senior agent recognized baseball. “You certainly know why they would propose it.”

The proposal assumes that at some point fans will be allowed to return to the parks, perhaps in limited numbers at first, which could then increase.

Players have refused to even consider the type of revenue division they have in sports like the NFL, NBA, and NHL.

The players agreed on March 26 to receive a percentage of their salary, which would depend on the number of games they play.

The deal depended on there being no restrictions on public presence and travel in the United States and Canada, and that Commissioner Manfred, after consulting with the union and medical experts, determined that there is no danger in playing with the public.

Players and teams pledged “to discuss in good faith the economic prospects of playing without an audience or in appropriate neutral sites.” Manfred said that approximately 40% of Major League Baseball revenue is generated at the box office, including dealerships, parking, advertising, luxury suits and other programs.

The designated hitter was incorporated into the American League in 1973, but National League owners are reluctant to accept him. The players want the designated because it gives more opportunities to the players of more than 30 years who win a lot.

The issue is not a priority since almost all veteran players have a contract. One of the notable exceptions is the Cuban Yasiel Puig.