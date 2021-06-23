Major League Baseball suspends pitcher for hitting opponent

NEW YORK.

The Toronto Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah was suspended five games and fined by Major League Baseball Senior Vice President Michael Hill, who concluded that the right-hander intentionally hit Dominican Maikel Franco with his pitch In the past week.

Manoah challenged the measure and the suspension is pending at the end of the appeal process.

The Blue Jays driver, Puerto Rican Charlie Montoyo, a match was suspended due to Manoah’s behavior and therefore would not attend Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Alek Manoah has been tossed from today’s game after hitting an Orioles batter, causing the benches to clear. #BlueJaysOnSN. . pic.twitter.com/XsX1gjiU2S – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2021

Manoah, In his fifth major league start, he gave back-to-back home runs to Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart in a span of five pitches. in the fourth inning of last Saturday’s game at Camden Yards. They were the third and fourth homers he allowed in the game.

On his next pitch, which hit 93.8 miles per hour, the acclaimed 23-year-old streamer hit Franco on the left shoulder.

Franco yelled at Manoah, the pitcher took several steps forward from the plate and extended both arms. Players from both teams they then carried out jostling for several minutes on the field. Manoah was expelled.

Toronto rallied scoring six runs in the ninth inning to win 10-7.

