Major League Baseball Star Players Who Had Terrible Spring Training

The Spring training they were a bit rough for multiple star players MLB (Big leagues).

Clayton kershaw

In about four openings, Clayton kershaw he is 0-2 with 12.1 innings allowing 14 runs, 14 strikeouts and a 10.22 ERA. The highest ERA for any other pitcher on his team.

Juan Soto

Through some 33 at-bats, Soto had just six hits and failed to drive in or hit home runs, hitting 182. Notably, he had health problems and played very inconsistently.

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Although he was the Venezuelan with the most home runs in the Spring training, he had a batting average of 152. With four home runs and 7 hits in 46 at-bats, adding 13 strikeouts.

Manny machado

The Dominican did not even hit his first home run in the Spring training, hitting 231. with no home runs and four RBIs.

Freddie freeman

For someone who is just coming off winning the MVP in the National League, having a batting average of 184 in 38 exhausted games with just one home run and 13 strikeouts is something that perhaps the organization of the organization should be concerned about. MLB.

Gary Sanchez

Though he started out on the high side, his offense fell to the ground, leaving his batting average at 200. With three homers and four RBIs.

Javier Baez

The shortstop for the Chicago Cubs hit 184. With two homers and 7 RBIs in the Spring training, the Cubs are hoping for better things for the 2021 season of the MLB.