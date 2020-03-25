It’s been two weeks since activities on and off the diamonds of Big leagues as a result of the spread of the virus Covid-19But the New York office along with the Players Union have already drawn up plans to activate the world’s best baseball machine.

According to an ESPN report in the United States, both parties hope that the health emergency that has paralyzed much of the world will allow the campaign to start in June. Both teams and players have stipulated that they need a four-week period to prepare after Spring Training was halted in its early stage of games. This would mean that the camps would come alive again from May.

By taking Opening Day until June and trying to rescue the largest number of matches, there is a great possibility that each organization has two days of double games a week. And it is necessary to consider that last year at the beginning of June. the teams already had 58 games out of the 163 they have in one campaign.

The pause as a result of the coronavirus will also force the regular season to last until October.

There is a chance that games will be held at neutral sites: Even during the regular season, teams in metropolitan areas with the highest prevalence of Covid-19 could play in spring training facilities if the outbreaks are not stifled.

