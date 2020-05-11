The owners of the organizations of Major League Baseball They gave the go-ahead this afternoon to make a proposal to the players union that could lead to a coronavirus-delayed season starting around the weekend of July 4 in stadiums without fans, a plan that includes using the designated hitter to National League by 2020.

Spring training would begin in early or mid-June, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the plan were not announced.

Officials of MLB They are scheduled to make a presentation to the union on Tuesday. An agreement with the players’ association is needed, and the talks are expected to be difficult, especially over a revenue split proposal that would be unprecedented for baseball.



Each team would play around 82 regular-season games: against opponents in their own division plus limited league confrontations to East American League vs East of the National League, Central of the American League against National League Central and American West against him West of the old circuit

Teams would prefer to play in their regular-season stadiums, but would switch to spring training stadiums or neutral sites if medical and government approvals for home games cannot be obtained. Toronto may have to play home games in Dunedin, Florida.

The Game of stars, scheduled for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14, it will probably be suspended.

Teams will propose that players receive the percentage of their 2020 wages based on a 50-50 split of the revenue they MLB He receives during the regular season and the postseason, which will probably be one of the most controversial aspects of the proposal during negotiations with the players association. .

That proposal would take into account that fans could return to the baseball stadiums at some point, perhaps with a small percentage of seats sold at first and then gradually increasing.

The players have refused to even consider the frameworks for the type of income division agreed by the NFL, NBA and NHL unions. Baseball owners’ last attempt to earn a salary cap with an income split led to a 7 1/2 month strike in 1994-95 that wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

The rosters would expand from 26 to around 30. With the minor leagues closed, about 20 players per club similar to the NFL practice team are likely to be added.

Teams would have the option of resuming spring training at home or at their facilities in Florida and Arizona. Most Florida-based teams seem to lean toward that option, while Arizona-based clubs tend to exercise at home rather than deal with the June heat in the Phoenix area.

