Major League Baseball News 2021

Each roster of MLB has his Iron Man (Iron Man) and tomorrow Wednesday June 2, 2021 is Lou Gehrig Day (The Iron Horse), for the day he began his streak of consecutive games that would end at 2,130. (A rounder number than Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,632). Both Gehrig’s and Ripken’s streaks seem incredibly dissociated from the game of baseball as it is played today, and indeed, from any sport: suffice it to say, the Iron Horse never heard the words “day off, day off.” . But there are players who, relatively speaking, could still be classified as Iron Man, players who play more games than anyone else, even if these aren’t numbers that would make Gehrig or Ripken blink. Being an Iron Man means something different than it used to be. But that doesn’t mean being ready to go out every day and playing doesn’t make a big difference. Here are the Venezuelan Iron Man in the Big leagues, the players who have played the most games for their current clubs since the start of the 2019 season, and who remain News in their teams in 2021.

Miguel Cabrera, 1B (230 games)

Considering how older he is than everyone else on this team, this is quite remarkable, and it also speaks to the amount of roster rotation they’ve had.

Eugenio Suarez, SS (267 games)

Even though his production has dropped dramatically, Suarez is still in the Reds’ lineup like clockwork.

Eduardo Escobar, 3B (266 games)

The lynchpin of the D-backs’ lineup, did you notice how many RBIs he has so far this year? (38!).

With some information from Will Leitch from MLB.com.

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.