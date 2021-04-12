Major League Baseball Leaderboards After Two Weeks of Action

The season 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) has two weeks of action and below we show you how the boards from positions both in the American League and the National.

American league

East Division

Boston Red Sox (6-3) .667PCT Toronto Blue Jays (4-5) .444PCT Tampa Bay Rays (4-5) – .444 PCT New York Yankees (4-5) .444 PCT Baltimore Orioles ( 4-5) – .444 pct

Central Division

Cleveland Indians (5-3) – .625 PCT Kansas City Royals (4-3) – .571 PCT Minnesota Twins (5-4) – .556 PCT Chicago White Sox (4-5) – .444 PCT Detroit Tigers (3-6) – .333 PCT

West Division

Houston Astros (6-3) – .667 PCT Anaheim Angels (6-3) – .667 PCT Seattle Mariners (5-4) – .556 Texas Rangers (3-6) – .333 PCT Oakland Athletics (3-7) .300 pct

National League

East Division

Philadelphia Phillies (6-3) – .667 PCT Atlanta Braves (4-5) .444 PCT New York Mets (2-3) .400 PCT Miami Marlins (2-6) – .250 PCT Washington Nationals (1 -5) .167 pct

Central Division

Cincinnati Reds (6-3) – .667 PCT Milwaukee Brewers (5-4) – .556 PCT St. Louis Cardinals (5-4) – .556 PCT Chicago Cubs (4-5) – .444 PCT Pirates Pittsburgh (3-6) – .333 pct

West Division

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2) .800 PCT San Diego Padres (7-3) .700 PCT San Francisco Giants (6-3) – .667 PCT Arizona D-Backs (4-6) – .400 PCT Colorado Rockies (3-7) – .300 PCT

After knowing the boards from positions, This Monday, April 5, 2021, the action continues in the nascent season 2021 from MLB and here in Fildeo.com We will keep you up to date with everything that happened in the best baseball in the world.

Here are the games for today:

Twins vs. Red Sox Pirates vs. Padres Orioles vs. Mariners Blue Jays vs. Yankees Rays vs. Rangers Mets vs. Phillies Braves vs. Marlins Brewers vs. Cubs Cardinals vs. Nationals White Sox vs. Indians Astros vs. Tigers Royals vs. Angels D-Backs vs. Athletics Giants vs. Reds