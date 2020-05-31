The open-ended showdown between major league stars and team owners over the cut in wages that needs to be done before the 2020 regular season can kick off remains unbroken.

While the stars insist, supported by their agents who represent their interests, as is the case of the all powerful Scott Boras, that they will not change what was agreed on March 26, when owners and union accepted that their wages be reduced at a rate Prorated based on a shorter season, the owners assure that this no longer has value.

The financial crisis has worsened alarmingly with the coronavirus pandemic and now Major League Baseball has proposed a series of staggered cuts that would cause top stars to receive the biggest cuts.

Salaries ranged from $ 563,500 to MLB minimum players to $ 36 million for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole. Boras’ last client.

Under the March deal, the range would drop to approximately $ 285,000 to $ 18 million for the 82-game regular season that Major League Baseball has proposed for the 2020 season.

NEW PROPOSAL

Now, with the financial proposition presented this week by the big leagues, the range would be reduced to approximately $ 262,000 to $ 8 million, including the shares of a bonus that all players would receive if the postseason was played.

Boras has been the first to ask his clients not to accept Major League Baseball’s attempt to cut their billionaire wages, and remind them that without their presence in the fields, games could not be played.

BORAS, AGAINST

Boras’ philosophy is that owners should make use of record earnings and profits from the past few years and pay players the prorated wages they agreed to accept.

Boras, baseball’s best-known agent and represented 71 players on active rosters and injured lists as of August 31, the most among representative player firms, also believe that owners can tackle the economic crisis with assets that possess.

Boras himself, through his Newport Beach, California-based company, negotiated more than $ 1.2 billion in contracts during the offseason.

Boras has also exposed the large loans that team owners applied for to buy their franchises, renovated stadiums, or developed land next to the fields.

The Major Leagues have allowed this type of speculation and according to Boras, it is in that section where the owners have serious financial problems, not in the payment of wages.

“The owners now want the players to take additional salary cuts to help them pay off these loans. They want a financial bailout and also free,” Boras said in the statement he sent to his clients. “The owners have the solution, that they offer players part of the team’s ownership shares, but not that they help them for free.”

THEY ASK YOU NOT TO GET INTO THE NEGOTIATIONS

However, other players, who are not represented by Boras, have called his advice meddling in union affairs and asked him to keep his personal agenda outside of what the true interests of all professionals are.

For their part, the owners have also declined to comment on Boras’s advice, but sources close to the major leagues have already warned that without the approval of new salary cuts, the start of the regular season in the major leagues “will not be possible. “

Since 2016, players in the Major Leagues have had average salaries that have approached up to $ 4.4 million.

The financial and labor crisis in Major League Baseball, which is in danger of its 2020 season, contracts with the agreements that occur in other professional leagues.

